Andhra teacher dies of cardiac arrest while teaching in classroom

Healthcare workers who were in the school at the time performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but were unable to save the teacher.

news Health

A 45-year-old school teacher died after suddenly suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, March 4 in Vetapalem mandal of Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh. The victim Veerababu was working at a government primary school in the Vakavaripalem village. According to reports, Veerababu went to school on Saturday morning, and suddenly collapsed into his chair while he was in the classroom among his students.

Bhoolakshmi, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA worker) who was in the school at the time of the incident, told the media that a student informed her about Veerababuâ€™s condition. â€œA student informed us that their teacher seemed to be having seizures while sitting on a chair. I went and performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), while other ASHAs arranged for transport." However, by then, the ASHA workers realised that Veerababu had passed away.

The mandal education department officials visited the school and conveyed their condolences to Veerababuâ€™s family. Ipurupalem police told TNM that no case has been filed over Veerababuâ€™s death.

Many cases of sudden cardiac arrest have been reported in recent months, especially among people in their 30s and 40s. In Telangana, a 24-year-old police constable recently collapsed and died while working out in a gym in Hyderabad. In another incident, a 38-year-old man reprotedly collapsed and died while playing badminton at an indoor stadium in Hyderabad. Actor Sushmita Sen also revealed that she had suffered a heart attack recently, and had undergone angioplasty.