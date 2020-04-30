Andhra student tests positive for coronavirus over a month after returning from Delhi

The youth had travelled to New Delhi to take up coaching for competitive exams and had flown back to Visakhapatnam in March.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh said that a young man in the state's Srikakulam district tested positive for the coronavirus, 40 days after he returned from New Delhi. Only one case was reported in the district on Wednesday, which had reported three cases earlier this week.

According to reports, the young man was a student who had travelled to New Delhi to take up coaching for competitive exams and had flown back to Visakhapatnam in March, shortly before the nationwide shutdown was announced.

Contact tracing is underway and all those he came in contact with have been informed, officials said.

An 11-month-old baby was also among the 73 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The state's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,300 mark and touched 1,332, the latest government bulletin said.

While 29 more coronavirus patients got cured and discharged from hospitals in the state, the death toll remained unchanged at 31, the bulletin said.

Official sources, meanwhile, said that the 11-month baby was from a family in the worst-affected Kurnool district, whose member returned from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last month. The family remained in quarantine for 14 days but during a follow-up test, the baby was found to have caught the virus.

"We are getting it checked again," a senior official monitoring the situation in Kurnool said over the phone.

Following the Centre's latest guidelines, the child would be kept in home quarantine and monitored, he said. The 11-month-old becomes the youngest in the state to be hit by coronavirus while the oldest, an 85-year-old woman in Anantapur district, had recovered and been discharged last week.

Almost all the COVID-19-affected districts in the state, barring SPS Nellore, reported fresh cases on Wednesday with Guntur registering the highest at 29. Vizianagaram remains the only coronavirus-free district in Andhra Pradesh so far with zero cases.

After a record 7,727 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the aggregate tests score in the state touched 88,061, of which 86,729 turned negative, the state government said.

The total number of patients discharged so far went up to 287, leaving the state with 1,014 active cases.

