Andhra student found unconscious with hands tied, police begin probe

The 20-year-old has been unable to recall what happened after she left her hostel a day earlier, police said.

A 20-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram was found in an unconscious state in some bushes by a road, with her hands tied and a piece of cloth stuffed in her mouth. Local residents of Gurla village in the outskirts of Vizianagaram town who found her lying unconscious on Monday informed the local police, who took her to a nearby hospital. Police have said that while the woman’s health condition is now stable, she is unable to coherently narrate what happened to her.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B Raja Kumari told the media that the woman regained consciousness on being shifted to the Gurla Primary Health Centre (PHC). According to Vizianagaram police, the woman is a third year BCom student, studying in a degree college in Vizianagaram town.

She had been staying in a hostel and would often visit her home in a village in Therlam mandal nearby. She had taken permission from her hostel on Saturday to visit home for the weekend, and left the hostel on Sunday, police said. However, the woman is yet to recall the events that took place since then.

“We were able to find out that the woman suffers from migraine headaches and that she loses consciousness when she gets tense or anxious. But she doesn’t remember how she got there … Once she fully regains consciousness, we will take details and investigate further,” SP Raja Kumari said.

She added that there were no superficial signs of any disturbance on her clothes. Results of her medical examination are awaited to ascertain if the woman had been abused. Police have formed two teams to investigate the incident.

Last week, in Guntur district, a 19-year-old second-year degree student named Anusha was killed by her classmate, who allegedly choked her to death with his foot. Anusha’s body was found near the Palapadu canal, where the accused had allegedly killed her following an argument, as he had a problem with her talking to other boys in their class.