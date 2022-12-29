Andhra stampede: Death toll reaches eight, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh solatium

Tragedy occurred during TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore district’s Kandakur, when overcrowding led to a stampede on December 28.

The death toll in the stampede during the Telugu Desam Party’s rally in Andhra’s Nellore district rose to eight on Thursday, December 29. Among the deceased are two women. The deceased have been identified as Devineni Ravindra, Rajeswari, Yatagiri Vijaya, Marlapati Chinnakondaiah, Uppaturi Purushotham, Kakumani Raja and Kavalakuri Yanadi. A few others are still availing treatment in Kandukur Government Hospital.

Expressing his condolences over the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased’s family and Rs 50,000 to the injured. “Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on Twitter.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased’s families.

The TDP, which had initially announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the deceased’s family, increased the amount to Rs 15 lakh on Thursday. A few TDP leaders are contributing another Rs 6 lakh to be distributed to the families. Abandoning his political rally ‘Idhem Karma’, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu visited the deceased’s residence in Kandukur on Thursday noon and handed over the cheques to the families. The TDP announced that the former Chief Minister will visit the residence of all the victims and offer condolences.

Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Kandakur turned tragic on the night of Wednesday, where thousands had gathered to witness the rally in the town centre. However, the narrow road could not accommodate the crowd, leading to a stampede.

Meanwhile, the ruling YSRCP party has blamed Chandrababu Naidu for the tragedy. Sakshi TV, the mouthpiece of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ran a campaign ‘Ee paapam Babu dhe’ (This sin was committed by Chandrababu), alleging that the TDP deliberately held the meeting in a small space for optics, which would show that large crowds attended Naidu’s meeting.

Condemning the campaign by the YSRCP, the TDP accused the ruling party of engaging in “death politics.” Lashing out at the YSRCP leaders, TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged that the YSRCP is exploiting the tragedy for political gain. “Didn’t any tragedy occur during the rally conducted by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier? This is shameful. Our leader Chandrababu Naidu had already warned the crowd that something untoward might happen,” he said.