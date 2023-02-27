Andhra: Six missing after boat capsizes in local pond in Nellore

Six persons went missing after their overloaded boat capsized in a local tank in Thoderu village of Nellore district, prompting rescue operations to locate them.

news News

At least six youngsters went missing after their country boat capsized in a local pond in Thoderu village in Podalakur mandal of Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Nellore district on Sunday, February 26. The ill-fated group had set out on a joy ride when the mishap occurred. While four of them managed to swim to safety, the remaining six were reported missing.

According to reports, the boat was overloaded with 10 passengers, leading to the capsizing of the vessel. Locals who heard the cries of help rushed to the scene to help in rescuing the victims. However, despite their best efforts, the six youngsters, including two teenagers, were untraceable. The missing individuals have been identified as Panjula Balaji (18), Batta Raghu (24), A Srinath (16), M Kalyan (30), C Prasanth (26), and P Surendra (16).

Rescue teams, including the police and fire safety personnel, have been pressed into service to locate the missing persons. However, no bodies have been recovered yet. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, although officials speculate that the heavy load and the swampy terrain in the area may have played a role.