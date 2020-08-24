Andhra sero-surveillance results out, people in Krishna district most exposed to virus

Two weeks after efforts to carry out a sero-surveillance began in Andhra Pradesh; the results of the survey are out. The survey has revealed that an extremely high percentage of people who had contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, known as Coronavirus, were asymptomatic. In Anantapur and Krishna district, more than 99% of the population who have been exposed to the virus have shown no symptoms. While in Nellore district 96% of those infected showed no symptoms, in East Godavari, around 93% of the people were found to have been asymptomatic.

Prevalence of antibodies

While it has been found that in Krishna district around 20.7% of the people have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the other districts the percentage of people was comparatively lower. In Anantapur the figure stood at 17.4%, in East Godavari, it was lower, 13% of the people in the district had been exposed to the virus. According to the survey, Nellore reported only 8.3%, which is the least percentage of people exposed to the virus, compared to the other three districts.

Containment vs Non-containment zones

While in Anantapur and East Godavari districts, there was not much difference in the prevalence of antibodies in the general population living either in containment zones or non-containment zones, in Krishna district it was found that 21.8% of people in the containment zones were exposed to the virus, only 5.1% of the people in non-containment zones were actually exposed. Similarly, in Nellore district, while 8% of the people in containment zones were exposed to the virus, in non-containment zones the figure stood at 4.8%.

Male vs Female

In terms of whether men or women have been more exposed to the virus, in East Godavari and Krishna district it was found that the women had been more exposed to the virus as compared to the men. In Krishna district, 19.1% of the men were exposed to the virus, 24.8% of women have already been exposed. Similarly, in East Godavari, 13.9 % of men when compared to 15% of women have been exposed to the virus. However, in Anantapur and Nellore district, though by a small margin, it was found that a larger population of men, when compared to women, had been exposed to Coronavirus.

Urban vs Rural

In all four districts it was found that people in the urban areas had been more exposed to the virus than those living in rural areas. In Anantapur and Krishna district it was found that the percentage of people in urban areas exposed to the virus was more than double the percentage of people in rural areas. In Nellore, it was found that in the urban areas, the percentage of the people who had contracted the virus stood around three times the number of people affected in rural areas. In East Godavari, it is interesting to note that a large number of people in the rural areas were also affected by the virus. This could be possible because the difference between rural and urban areas is minimal in districts like East Godavari.

The official word

Explaining the official response to the results of the sero-surveillance, Dr K Rambabu, General Physician and Professor of Medicine, who is also the state COVID-19 coordinator said, “Based on the results of the survey it has been found that around 35-40% of the people living in urban areas in the four districts surveyed have already been exposed to the Coronavirus. As expected, the prevalence of antibodies was found to be higher in containment zones in all the four districts. We are very satisfied with the conclusions from the survey carried out as it shows the strategy in use is working, and the results will help us in forward planning.”

According to officials, the peak in Krishna district is almost over. When asked if they plan to extend the survey to other districts as well, officials said they are yet to decide about whether the survey will have to be extended across the state. They said it is after all a herculean task that requires manpower, money and a lot of effort and resources.

According to experts, the only way to prevent further spike in infections or find out how many people have been already infected is to check the presence of antibodies in people. Sero-surveillance is a globally used and trusted standard which measures the level of antibodies in people due to a certain infection. TNM had done a detailed story earlier about all the details about sero-surveillance and how it was carried out in the four districts of Andhra Pradesh.

