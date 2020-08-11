Andhra Pradesh began the week with a substantially lower daily tally of 7665 cases on Monday. However, the death toll in the past 24 hours remained high with 80 deaths reported from different parts of the state.

With this, the state's overall coronavirus tally climbed to 2,35,525 and the death toll stood at 2116, state health officials said.

The daily cases on Monday were much lower than the all-time high of 10,820 cases reported on Sunday. This is for the first time in almost a week that the state reported less than 10,000 cases on a single day.

Of all the districts, East Godavari reported 1,235 new cases followed by Kurnool with 833 cases and West Godavari with 722 cases. Anantapur recorded 631 cases, Visakhapatnam 620, Guntur 621, Vizianagaram 574, Nellore 511, Chittoor 479, Prakasam 450, Kadapa 439, Srikakulam 354, while Krishna district reported the least with 146 cases on Monday.

Deaths were reported from 12 of the state's 13 districts on Monday. Prakasam reported maximum 11 deaths while East Godavari reported the least four deaths. Guntur recorded 10 deaths; West Godavari 9; Kadapa and Srikakulam 7; Chittoor and Kurnool 6; Anantapur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram five.

Incidentally, Monday also saw the lowest number of tests conducted in the recent past. Only 46,999 tests were conducted on Monday as compared to the 62,912 tests on Sunday. The testing figures on Monday include 24,331 rapid antigen tests. As of Monday, the state has conducted 25,34,304 tests.

The government also informed that 6,924 persons recovered and were discharged from hospitals and COVID treatment centres on Monday. In total, 1,45,636 patients recovered from coronavirus, and presently the state has 87,773 active cases.

