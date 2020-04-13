Andhra sees 66% rise in COVID-19 cases in one week as state tally mounts to 420

With 12 persons discharged from hospitals after recovery, the number of persons being treated for COVID-19 in the state is currently 401.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

A comparison of this weekend's tally with the data from last week indicates that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a 66% rise in COVID-19 cases during the week. On Sunday, April 5, the state's overall tally stood at 252 cases, whereas the tally on Sunday, April 12 stands at 420.

The majority of cases detected in the state have been connected to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place from March 15 to March 17, in Delhi.

A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday morning noted that of the 417 positive cases detected by 9 am on Sunday, 199 were people who had returned from the Delhi event, while an additional 161 positive cases were contacts of the Delhi returnees.

With 15 fresh cases reported by Sunday evening, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reached 420 on day-19 of the national lockdown.

On Sunday evening, Guntur district reported the highest number of 11 coronavirus cases in the state. Four cases were reported from Nellore district, and 2 cases were reported from Kurnool district, while the districts of Chittoor and Kadapa districts reported one case each.

The northern-most districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have not reported a single case of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Andhra Pradesh climbed to seven with one more death reported on Sunday. The state nodal officer reported that a 52-year-old male patient had died in Guntur district, on April 10. He was primarily a tuberculosis patient and had tested positive for COVID-19, the bulletin added.

A 65-year-old man in Vijayawada, who underwent treatment in the government hospital upon his return from Mecca on March 27, has recovered and was discharged on Sunday, authorities said.

With 12 persons discharged from hospitals after recovery, the number of persons being treated for COVID-19 in the state is currently 401.

Read:

AP Deputy CM apologises for citing old and unrelated video to target Tablighi Jamaat

Lockdown should be limited to affected areas, Andhra CM Jagan suggests to PM