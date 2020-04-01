Andhra sees 43 COVID-19 cases in a single night, state total at 87

The Chief Minister's office said that all of those who tested positive had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month.

Witnessing its biggest spike in the number of COVID-19 cases for a second consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported that 43 patients tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday night. In a medical bulletin issued at 10 am on Wednesday, the state said that it now has a total of 87 cases, of which 85 are active.

Giving a district-wise breakdown, the state government said that Kadapa district reported the most number of cases on Tuesday at 15; followed by West Godavari at 13; Chittoor at five; Prakasam at four; East Godavari and Nellore at two; and Krishna and Visakhapatnam at one each.

In total, the districts of Kadapa and Prakasam have the most number of COVID-19 cases at 15, followed by West Godavari at 13, Visakhapatnam at 11 and Guntur at nine. The districts of Chittoor, East Godavari and Krishna have six cases each, while Nellore has reported three cases. Anantapur has reported two cases while Kurnool has reported only one case so far.

The lone patient in Nellore and another in Visakhapatnam have recovered.

The jump in numbers is a result of the state government's efforts to identify and test people from the state who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference. So far, the state government has been able to identify close to 1,000 people who were attendees of the event and their direct contacts, sources said.

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 21 cases, 18 of which were people who attended the congregation in New Delhi and their immediate contacts like family members, taking the overall tally to 44, the Medical and Health Department said.

With many of the COVID-19 affected persons in Andhra turning out to be the participants or contacts of the congregation held between March 15-17, the government has intensified efforts to quarantine them on a war footing.

