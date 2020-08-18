Andhra’s COVID-19 count exceeds 3 lakh, active cases stand at 85,130

A total of 2,820 persons in the state have died from COVID-19 so far, according to the state government bulletin.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday became the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the country to cross the three lakh mark in the overall number of COVID-19 cases.

The state now has 3,06,261 cases, after 9,652 were added in the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM. The number of active cases, however, is only 85,130 with 2,18,311 patients having recovered so far, according to the latest government bulletin.

It took 160 days for the state to go from a single case to three lakh cases, after the first person tested positive for the coronavirus on March 12. But the last one lakh cases were detected at a much quicker pace, in just 11 days.

The state reached the 10,000 cases mark on June 24, 50,000 on July 20, one lakh on July 27, 1.50 lakh on August 1, two lakh on August 7, and the 2.50 lakh mark was crossed on August 12.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state has now climbed to 2,820 after 88 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin.

The infection positivity rate has been steadily rising over the past few weeks and has now touched 10.34 per cent, higher than the national average of 8.73 per cent.

However, the recovery rate has improved to 71.28 per cent, though it is still below the national average of 73.18 per cent.

In terms of mortality, AP is at one percent less than the national average of 1.92 per cent, government data showed.

The state so far has completed testing of 29,61,611 samples, at the rate of 55,461 per million population. These testing numbers are among the highest in the country.