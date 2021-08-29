Andhra RTC extends parcel and cargo home delivery services to all districts

The door delivery service is set to begin from September 1.

news Cargo

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to extend its home delivery services of the cargo and parcel from September 1 to all its district centers, as well as some other popular towns, including Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and Tirupathi as well, according to reports. The service, which is currently available in 16 districts, will now be extended to the rest of the district centers, as and when the customer opts for it.

According to reports, the door delivery services would be limited to goods that weigh less than ten kgs with different pricing slabs for different categories of weight. For the goods that weigh less than 1 kg, the price will be Rs 15; for goods between 1 kg and 6 kg, the price will be Rs 25; and for goods weighing between 6 kgs and 10 kgs, the price will be Rs 30. For all the items, Goods and Services Tax would be also levied additionally.

Currently, the delivery services are being run by a separate contract agency and now the same will be extended to the other districts as well. It was mentioned that for each centre, the contractor has to initially hire two persons to manage the delivery services â€” one person to segregate and the other to deliver the goods. The services would be offered only for around 10 km radius from the district centers.

Officials of the APSRTC have already directed the executive directors to various zones to start the services starting from September 1.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, a survey was also conducted by the APSRTC to know whether people are interested in this service, before launching it in all centres, and following a positive response, the RTC has decided to continue its services. As per the survey that was conducted on July 17 at around 35 places, it was found that 66 percent of people voted in favor of the services of door delivery.