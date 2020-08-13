In yet another jump, Andhra reported 9597 new COVID-19 cases after testing 57,148 samples in the last 24 hours. As many as 91 deaths were reported taking the state's death toll to 2296.

Owing to the number of tests, the state is seeing a steady rise in cases. The state has 9.59% positivity rate.

As of Wednesday, COVID-19 active cases are at 90,425 while the total count of cases in the state reached 2,54,146. Of the 1,61,425 recoveries, around 6676 patients who recovered on Wednesday, were discharged from different hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres in the state.

Over the past week, the count of active cases in the state has increased by over 10000.

On Wednesday, 92 succumbed to the virus, in which Guntur reported 13 deaths and Prakasam reported 11 deaths while Chittoor and Nellore districts saw 10 deaths each. Srikakulam reported nine deaths while Anantapur and Kadapa districts reported seven deaths each.

Visakhapatnam reported six deaths and East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts witnessed five deaths each. Kurnool and West Godavari districts saw four deaths in each district while Krishna district saw two deaths.

As of Wednesday, Kurnool has the highest fatalities with as many as 258 deaths while Guntur comes next with 255 followed by East Godavari which has 238 deaths. Krishna districtâ€™s death toll reached 217 and Chittoor has 199 deaths followed by Anantapur with 195 and Vishakapatanam with 165 deaths.

At least two districts have reported fresh cases in four digits (East Godavari 1332, Chittoor 1235), while the remaining 11 districts reported three-digit COVID numbers. East Godavari topped in fresh cases with 1332, Chittoor came next with 1235 followed by West Godavari with 929 cases.

East Godavari district also accounts for highest active cases with 15,284 and Kurnool is next with 10385, while seven districts have more than 5000 active cases each. The remaining four districts Krishna, Prakasam, Srikakulam, West Godavari have less than 5000 active cases each.

The state's 57,148 tests conducted in the last cycle, include 24,311 rapid antigen tests. A total of 26,49,767 persons were tested so far, and 254146 patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The state claims that it has conducted 49,621 tests per million as on Wednesday, highest as on date in the country.

According to the medical information bulletin, the state's recovery rate has increased to at 63.52% (nearly 10% increase) with 0.90% mortality rate.