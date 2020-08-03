Andhra reports 67 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases in state cross 1.58 lakh

Visakhapatnam district has the highest number of active patients.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1,474, with 67 more people succumbing to the infection, health officials said on Sunday.

The state's tally of COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 1.58 lakh mark on Sunday with the detection of 8,555 new infections.

According to the Health Department's bulletin, the overall case tally reached 1,58,764. The number of active patients in the state stands at 74,404.

While 11 people died in Krishna district, eight died in Guntur. East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts accounted for seven deaths each, and Kurnool and Nellore districts saw six deaths each. Five people died in Srikakulam, four in Prakasam, three each in Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Chittoor and two each in Anantapur and West Godavari districts.

Kurnool district remained the worst affected with 207 fatalities so far, while East Godavari stands second with 179 deaths and Krishna third with 175 deaths.

In the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Sunday, 6,272 people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,886.

COVID-19 cases are climbing rapidly in Visakhapatnam district, as it reported 1,227 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its cumulative numbers to 13,147. There are 9,456 active patients in the district as of Sunday morning.

There appeared no signs of the infection easing in East Godavari district, as it added another 930 cases to its total case count, that has now mounted to 22,201.

Kurnool district also added 996 new cases in the last 24 hours. Chittoor reported 781 new cases, Anantapur 696, Guntur 639, Vizianagaram 637 and West Godavari 550.

The state conducted 52,834 COVID-19 tests during the last 24 hours. This includes 19,155 rapid antigen tests. With this, the state has so far conducted 20,65,407 tests, and the COVID-19 infection positivity rate climbed to 7.69 per cent.

With 38,678 tests per million, Andhra Pradesh reportedly stands first in the country in testing numbers.

Andhra Pradesh has the third highest number of positive cases in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, but ranks sixth in terms of number of fatalities.

PTI and IANS inputs

Read:

Andhra couple who tested positive for coronavirus allegedly die by suicide

Will capital in Visakhapatnam bring cheer to Andhraâ€™s backward Uttarandhra region?