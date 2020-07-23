Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll, with 65 people succumbing to the coronavirus in a 24-hour span, taking the total tally to 823. The state reported 6,045 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after it had reported 4,994 new cases and 62 deaths.

According to the COVID-19 media bulletin issued by the state, there are 31,763 active cases in Andhra Pradesh against a total of 64,713 cases, even as 32,127 people have been discharged from different hospitals and COVID-19 care centers upon recovery.

As many as 12 districts have witnessed triple figures in numbers of new cases over the past 24 hours, while Vishakapatanam district reported 1,049 cases.

East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool and West Godavari districts have reported 891, 842, 678 and 672 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

East Godavari, Guntur and Kurnool are among the worst-hit districts with 5,768, 3,960 and 3,030 active cases respectively, followed by West Godavari with 2,799 active cases, Chittoor with 2,521 and Anantapur with 2,206 active cases.

Kurnool and Krishna districts continue to report high fatalities with 135 and 118 deaths respectively while other districts too recorded a steady rise in COVID-19 deaths.

As on Wednesday, Anantapur has 80 deaths and East Godavari has 82 deaths while Guntur has 78 deaths, followed by Chittoor with 64 deaths, Vishakapatanam with 54 deaths and West Godavari which has 58 deaths. Prakasam district has reported 42 deaths and Srikakulam registered 39 deaths. The other districts too reported over 20 deaths.

Of the 64,713 total cases reported in the state, more than 50% of the patients have been discharged while the other half i.e. 31,763 are being treated.

Of the total 14,35,827 samples tested, 49,553 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the state government, Andhra Pradesh stands first in the country with 26,888 tests per million people, while Assam is in second place with 19,696 tests per million.

The state has a 4.51% positivity rate, a 49.65% recovery rate and 1.27% death rate. A comparative analysis by government authorities shows that neighbouring Telangana has the highest positivity rate at 16.24% and a 76.27% recovery rate with 0.90% death rate.