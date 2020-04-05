Andhra reports 26 fresh coronavirus positive cases, all had attended Tablighi meet

The number of active cases remained at 184, as five patients have recovered and been discharged while another died.

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed further to 190 on Saturday evening, adding 26 to the overall tally since Friday night.

In the tests conducted between 10 am and 5 pm on Saturday, 10 new cases were detected, according to the latest bulletin of the Medical and Health Department.

According to the bulletin, all the new patients were those that attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi early last month.

There are at least seven women among the Jamaat patients in different districts. Krishna and SPS Nellore districts now have the highest number of 32 cases each followed by Guntur with 26. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts continued to maintain a clean slate with zero coronavirus cases so far.

Krishna added nine new cases since Friday night, followed by Guntur (six), Kadapa (four), Kurnool (three), Prakasam (two), Chittoor and Anantapuramu one each.

#CoronaUpdates - 12 new #Covid19 positive cases have been registered from 10AM till 9PM today. Total cases are now 192 in Andhra Pradesh. #covid19pandemic — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 4, 2020

Of the 190 cases reported since March 12 in the state, five patients had since recovered and been discharged from hospital.

A 55-year old man, father of a Jamaat participant who too tested positive, died, making his the first and only coronavirus-related death in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 positive cases after hundreds of people from the state returned from a Tablighi Jamaat event held between March 15-17 in Delhi.

The state has put in place an elaborate containment strategy involving quarantining and monitoring all foreign returnees and Delhi returnees.

