Continuing its mounting numbers, Andhra on Monday recorded as many as 1,935 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last cycle of testing. A testing cycle consists of 24 hours. As of 10 am on Monday, 1919 cases were diagnosed and 13 are from other states while three are from other countries.

This is the second such testing cycle which hit the 1930 mark. East Godavari saw a spike of 313 cases and Srikaluam saw 204 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

In the last cycle,19,247 samples were tested and state has so far tested 11,73,096 samples. The total active cases in the state are 14,274 against a total of 31,103.

With an all time high single-day fatality of 37, the death toll in the state reached 365. On Monday alone, Anantapur saw six deaths while Kurnool, East Godavari and West Godavari saw four deaths in each district. Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam districts reported three deaths each. While Nellore has reported two deaths, north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vishakapatanam and Vizianagaram reported one death each.

Kurnool has recorded the maximum deaths at 105 followed by Krishna district with 85 deaths while Kadapa sawseven deaths.

At least 1,030 patients recovered and were discharged from different hospitals on Monday. A total of 16,464 patients have been discharged so far.

As on Monday, officials declared that a total of 14,274 patients are being treated for the virus. Of these, the media health bulletin said 11,958 patients are being treated at hospitals while 2,316 are being treated at COVID Care Centres.