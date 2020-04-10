Andhra reports 15 new cases and two deaths, total COVID-19 tally at 363

Eleven cases were reported from Prakasam district, two from Guntur district and one each from the districts of East Godavari and Kadapa.

With 15 new cases getting reported on Thursday evening, Andhra Pradesh's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 363. The state also reported two deaths, one each from Anantapur and Guntur districts, taking the death toll in Andhra Pradesh to six.

As per the medical bulletin issued by the state nodal officer, the tests were conducted between 9 am and 6 pm on Thursday. Eleven cases were reported from Prakasam district, two from Guntur district and one each from the districts of East Godavari and Kadapa.

With one person getting discharged from the hospital in Chittoor district, the number of cured patients in the state stood at 10 on Thursday. The discharged person is a 25-year old male with a travel history to the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that a 70-year old man died in Anantapur district while a 45-year-old passed away in Guntur district, with both testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Anantapur man was admitted to the government hospital on April 6 with symptoms of COVID-19 and he succumbed on April 7. On April 8, his blood sample tested positive for coronavirus, the bulletin added.

The Guntur man was a tuberculosis patient and was admitted to the government hospital in a critical condition on April 7. He died the same day and subsequently his blood test resulted in a positive for COVID-19.

"Accordingly, the doctors confirmed his death was due to coronavirus," the bulletin added.

Despite no new cases getting reported in the latest batch of tests, Kurnool district continues to lead with 75 cases. With two new cases on Thursday, Guntur's tally climbed further to 51. Nellore district remained in the third position with 48 positive cases.

