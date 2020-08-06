In a dramatic surge, Andhra reported 10,128 new COVID-19 cases after testing 60,576 samples in the last 24 hours. As many as 77 fresh fatalities were reported taking the state's death toll to 1681.

The latest instance of the 10,000 figure being crossed in a day has re-emerged after a week.

As on Wednesday, COVID-19 active cases are at 80,426 while the total count of cases in the state reached 1,86,461. Of the 1,04,354 total recoveries, around 8729 patients have recovered and been discharged from different hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centers in the state.

On Wednesday, Guntur reported 16 deaths and Visakhapatnam reported 12 deaths while Srikakulam saw 10 deaths. Chittoor and East Godavari saw eight and seven deaths respectively while Krishna district reported five deaths. Nelllore reported four deaths while Kurnool, Vizianagaram and West Godavari reported three deaths each. At the same time, Anantapur, Kadapa and Prakasam saw two deaths each.

As of Wednesday, Kurnool has the highest fatalities with as many as 221 deaths while East Godavari comes next with 195 followed by Krishna district which has 192 deaths. Guntur districtâ€™s death toll reached 179 and Visakhapatnam has 143 deaths followed by Chittoor with 135 and Anantapur with 132 deaths.

As many as three districts have reported fresh cases in four digits, while the remaining 10 districts reported three-digit COVID numbers. East Godavari topped in fresh cases with 1544, Kurnool came next with 1368 followed by Anantapur with 1260 cases.

East Godavari district also accounts for highest active cases with 11,610, while seven districts have more than 5000 active cases each. The remaining districts Krishna, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari have less than 5000 active cases each.

The state's 60,576 tests conducted in the last cycle, include 31,477 rapid antigen tests. Of the total 22,35,646 persons tested, as many as 1,84,461 patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The state claims that it has conducted 41,866 tests per million as on Wednesday, highest as on date in the country.

According to the medical information bulletin, the state's positivity rate has increased to 8.34%, while the recovery rate stands at 55.97% with 0.90% mortality rate.