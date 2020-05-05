Andhra reopens Sub-Registrar Offices to allow registration of documents

Employees have been asked to take precautions while taking thumb prints, and touching documents, stamp papers and books.

Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) in Andhra Pradesh have been allowed to open across the state to ease the difficulties faced by people in registering documents. According to a statement from Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), all SROs will be opened other than those in containment zones.

Employees and visiting public are required to wear masks and maintain physical distance. The statement also said that all officers must use a token system for people to meet officials to present documents or to be present as witnesses.

Sub-Registrars have been asked to take precautions by taking care and using disinfectants where needed, while taking thumb prints, or handling the touch points of documents, stamp papers, books etc. Biometric devices are also to be cleaned with disinfectant each time theyâ€™re used.

All office premises and surfaces, including lifts and computers, are to be disinfected. All payments are to be made online, and non essential visitors are not allowed to visit the offices. Sub Registrars have been told to encourage registration services at village secretariats.

The Andhra Pradesh Secretariat has also asked its employees to report to work with necessary precautions. While all those above the rank of Assistant Secretary are required to attend office regularly, those below this rank are to attend in such a way that their section has 33% attendance on any given day.

However, employees suffering from certain health conditions, like diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary heart disease, pulmonary or kidney diseases, and those undergoing chemotherapy or taking immunosuppressant drugs, are exempt from returning to work, as well as employees who are above 65 years of age, and pregnant employees. Meetings are to be avoided unless absolutely necessary.

As of Monday, a total of 1,650 people in Andhra have tested positive for coronavirus. Of these, 524 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 33 have lost their lives.

