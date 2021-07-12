Andhra relaxes curfew timings, heavy fines to be levied for violating COVID-19 norms

Andhra Pradesh has relaxed curfew timings from 10 pm to 6 am, across the state.

news Curfew

Relaxing curfew imposed due to the pandemic uniformly across the state from 10 pm to 6 am, the Andhra Pradesh government has warned that heavy penalties will be levied on commercial establishments found violating COVID-19 safety norms. Establishments found violating the norms will be forced to remain shut for 2-3 days.

"Hefty penalties will be imposed on commercial establishments violating Covid rules. If needed, they will be shut down for 2-3 days," said an official statement from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers office on Monday. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy warned of heavy penalties after chairing a review meeting on the pandemic situation where these decisions were taken.

As part of strictly implementing COVID-19 prevention measures, the government will levy a fine of Rs 100 on maskless people. All, including employees of commercial establishments, are required to wear a mask. Andhra Pradesh has created a dedicated WhatsApp number for people to report photographic evidence of people and entities violating the COVID-19 norms.

Wearing a mask and not huddling in groups when outside in markets and other public places are mandatory. Market committees have been instructed to ensure all customers wear a mask. The curfew will last for eight hours from 10 pm to 6 am from Tuesday until further notice.

In the two Godavari districts, East and West, where the infection positivity rate is still over 5%, the curfew timings have been relaxed further, in uniformity with the remaining 11 districts. The government has decided to enforce prohibitory orders, during curfew relaxation hours, under Section 144 CrPC.

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh recorded 2,665 new COVD-19 cases, the state bulletin suggests the number of new cases being reported is on the decline.