Andhra records more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases in a day, death toll rises to 642

East Godavari continued to record the highest spike with 647 new cases.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 5,041 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a much higher figure than the average number of cases detected in the state in a single day. A total of 56 deaths were also reported on Sunday. As of Sunday, there are 26,118 active patients in the state.

The highest number of deaths were reported from East Godavari (10), followed by Srikakulam (8), Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Krishna (7 each), Prakasam (4), Anantapur, Kadapa and Vizianagaram (3 each), and Guntur and Chittoor (2 each). A total of 642 people in the state have lost their lives to the disease so far.

The COVID-19 bulletin from Sunday also said that 1,106 patients were reported to have recovered in the preceding 24 hours. With this, a total of 22,890 people have been discharged.

All the cases reported on Sunday were among people from within the state, and were detected after testing 31,148 samples in the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Sunday. There were no new cases reported among people who had travelled from other states or countries to Andhra Pradesh after relaxation of travel rules.

The state has tested a total of 13,15,532 samples for COVID-19 as of Sunday morning. The total number of positive cases so far has been 49,650, although as of Sunday, the state has 26,118 active patients.

East Godavari once again recorded the highest number of cases in a single day (647), followed by Anantapur (637), Srikakulam (535), Chittoor (440), Krishna (397), West Godavari (393), Nellore (391), Kurnool (364), Guntur (354), Visakhapatnam (266), Vizianagaram (241), Kadapa (226) and Prakasam (150).

In terms of the fatalities, Kurnool has been the worst affected, with 123 COVID-19 deaths officially recorded. Krishna district has lost the second highest number of patients so far, with 101 deaths.