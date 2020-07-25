Andhra records 7813 new COVID-19 cases, 52 more deaths

The Godavari districts continued to report the highest spike in cases, and also have the highest number of active patients as of Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh reported 7,813 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. With this, there are now a total of 44,431 active patients in the state. The total number of people infected in the state so far, since the onset of the pandemic, is 88,671.

On Sunday, the state recorded 52 more COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death tally in the state up to 985. A total of 3,208 patients were reported to have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries so far up to 43,255.

A total of 53,681 samples were tested in the 24 hour-period ending at 9 am on Sunday, of which 7,813 samples tested positive. Nearly half the samples (25,726) were tested with rapid antigen tests.

So far, the state has tested a total of 15,95,674 samples.

East and West Godavari districts continued to record the highest number of new cases reported in a day, with 1,324 and 1,012 new cases respectively. Visakhapatnam recorded the third highest spike with 936 new cases, followed by Kurnool (742), Anantapur (723), Guntur (656), Vizianagaram (523), Krishna (407), Srikakulam (349), Chittoor (300), Nellore (299), Kadapa (294) and Prakasam (248).

Guntur district recorded the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 with 9 fatalities, followed by West Godavari (8), East Godavari (6), Krishna (6), Kurnool (6), Chittoor (5), Vizianagaram (4), Srikakulam (3), Visakhapatnam (3), Nellore (1) and Prakasam (1).

The Godavari districts are now the worst-hit in the state, with the highest number of active patients. East Godavari has 8,595 active cases officially recorded as of Sunday, while West Godavari has 4,686 active patients.

Kurnool has recorded the highest number of deaths so far (156), followed by Krishna (139) and East Godavari (113).

In the past one week, starting from July 18, the COVID-19 bulletin has not reported any cases among people returning to Andhra Pradesh from other states or countries.

