Andhra records 7073 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deathsÂ on Friday

Health officials in Prakasam district, however, are worried as they are unable to trace as many as 800 persons who tested positive in the district.

Andhra Pradesh on Friday recorded 7,073 fresh COVID-19 cases after testing 69,429 samples. The state has a total of 67,683 persons considered active cases undergoing treatment.

On Friday, the state saw 48 deaths taking the death toll in the state to 5,606. This is the first time after several weeks that the death count has fallen below the 50 mark.

East Godavari recorded the highest number of positive cases with 1,031 fresh cases, followed by West Godavari with 931 cases. The total COVId-19 cases reported from the state has crossed 92,000. A total of 8,695 persons recovered from the disease and were discharged on Friday, said the state governmentâ€™s media bulletin.

Officials with the Health Department in Prakasam district, however, are worried as they are unable to trace as many as 800 persons who tested positive in the district. These persons had allegedly given officials false contact details, reported The New Indian Express. Officials have warned of strict action against those providing false information and have made the local Public Health Centre medical officer and Auxillary Nurse Midwifery (ANMs) and the village volunteers responsible for ensuring that that the information given at test centres is accurate. Prakasam district on Friday recorded 806 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Vizag district reported 340 new cases; the district at present has 54 active containment clusters and 24 active clusters in the district. About 640 clusters are considered dormant and 129 clusters have been denotified.

Officials in Krishna district announced six new containment zones as the district registered 423 new cases and five deaths in Avanigadda, Lakshmipuram & Chandralapadu, Gudur, Jaggayyapeta, Visannapeta zones.

Guntur district on Friday declared 18 new containment zones as the district recoded 583 new cases and two deaths.