Andhra records 62 COVID-19 deaths in one day, East Godavari case total surges

All 13 districts in the state reported COVID-19 cases in triple figures on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its highest ever COVID-19 death toll for a single day, with 62 people succumbing to the coronavirus in a 24-hour span, taking the total tally to 758. The state also reported 4,994 new cases. On Monday, the state had reported 4,074 new cases and 54 deaths.

The daily COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state said that there are 32,336 active cases in Andhra Pradesh against a total of 58,668 cases, as 25,574 people have been discharged from different hospitals and COVID-19 care centers after recovery.

In continuation of a trend of cases rising with each passing day, all 13 districts in the state reported COVID-19 cases in triple figures.

East Godavari is the worst-hit with 6,380 active cases, followed by Kurnool with 3,970 active cases and Chittoor with 3,579 active cases. Guntur district has a total of 3,133 active cases. With this, East Godavari with 7,756 total cases of COVID-19, has overtaken Kurnool, which has reported 7,119 total cases.

Anantapur district has 2,606 active cases while West Godavari district reached a tally of 2,748 active cases with the results of 623 samples returning positive on Tuesday. East Godavari registered 524 fresh cases while Guntur saw 577 cases. The districts of Anantapur and Krishna reported 458 and 424 cases respectively.

The state on Tuesday said that it tested 37,162 samples in the last cycle, which consists of a 24-hour period, following which the total tally of tests reached 13,86,274.

On Monday, twelve of the thirteen districts reported COVID-19 cases in triple figures, with Vizianagaram being the sole exception. East Godavari reported the highest tally of 1,068 positive cases, followed by Guntur (596), Kurnool (559) and West Godavari (354).