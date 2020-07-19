Andhra records 3,963 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths

Andhra Pradesh, which has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 fatalities over the past week, recorded 52 deaths on Saturday. Among the districts, East Godavari recorded the highest number of deaths (12), followed by Guntur and Krishna which reported eight deaths each. In a worrying trend, East Godavari also has the highest number of active cases.

Anantapur recorded seven deaths; West Godavari five; Prakasam four; Nellore three; Visakhapatnam two; Chittoor, Kadapa and Vizianagaram recorded one death each. With this, the death toll in the state rose to 586.

The state recorded 3,963 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. East Godavari recorded the highest number of cases (994), followed by Kurnool (550), West Godavari (407), Chittoor (343), Nellore (278), Prakasam (266), Anantapur (220), Guntur (214), Srikakulam (182), Kadapa (145), Krishna (130), Vizianagaram (118) and Visakhapatnam (116).

The state tested 23,872 samples in the last 24 hours (9 am on Friday to 9 am on Saturday). So far, the state has tested a total of 12,84,384 samples.

A total of 1,411 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease. The state, at present, has 22,260 cases. The total number of positive cases stands at 44,609.

Among the active cases, East Godavari has highest number of cases at 4,202, followed by Kurnool - 3,138, Chittoor - 2,750, Guntur - 2,112, Anantapur - 1,823, West Godavari - 1,457, Srikakulam - 1,261, Nellore - 1,186, Kadapa - 1,082, Krishna - 910, Vizianagaram - 887, Prakasam - 579 and Visakhapatnam - 518.

No coronavirus cases of migrants from other states or countries were recorded.

Out of the 586 deaths across the state, Kurnool has recorded the highest deaths at 116, followed by Krishna - 96, Anantapur - 65, Guntur - 47, East Godavari - 46, Chittoor - 44, West Godavari - 41, Visakhapatnam and Prakasam - 30 each, Kadapa - 22, Nellore - 21, Srikakulam - 16 and Vizianagaram - 14.