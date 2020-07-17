Andhra records 2,602 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths in one day

The state's total COVID-19 tally rose to 40,646, of which 19,814 cases are active.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh recorded 2,602 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40,646. With another 42 people succumbing to the coronavirus in a 24-hour period, the death toll in the state stands at 534.

The state currently has 19,814 active cases, while 20,298 people have been discharged after recovery so far.

Of the 42 deaths reported on Friday, six deaths were reported from Anantapur district, followed by five deaths each in Chittoor, East Godavari and Prakasam districts. The districts of Guntur and West Godavari saw three deaths each, while Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram recorded two deaths each. Krishna district, where Vijayawada is situated, reported one death.

The state government said that ten cases were reported from travellers, who returned from other states and countries. Six cases were from Telangana, followed by two from Karnataka. Two foreign returnees -- one from Kuwait and one from South Korea, also tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

The state tested 20,245 samples on Friday and has tested 12,60,512 samples in total, so far.

Kurnool continues to be the worst-hit district, reporting the most number of cases at 5,131, of which 2,691 are active. The district also has the highest number of deaths at 116.

Among other districts, Krishna has the second highest number of deaths reported at 86. The district has reported 3,021 cases, of which 2,108 have recovered and 827 are availing treatment.

In case of any queries related to the coronavirus, people in Andhra Pradesh can dial toll-free helpline number â€˜104â€™. Those who are exhibiting symptoms and would like to consult a doctor can do so via the YSR Telemedicine facility at 14410. One can also register for a video conference with a doctor through the â€˜e-sanjeevaniâ€™ website.