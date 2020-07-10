Andhra records 1608 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in single-day high

All 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh reported fresh cases on Friday, with 208 cases in Chittoor district.

Andhra Pradesh recorded an all-time high of 1,608 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 32 returnees from other states testing positive.

On Thursday , the state had reported a high of 1,555 new cases, while the previous single-day high of 1,322 cases was recorded on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh's total COVID-19 cases crossed the 25,000 mark to touch 25,422 cases on Friday. 15 deaths were also recorded in a day in Andhra Pradesh. Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool, Krishna and Guntur reported two deaths each, and Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and West Godavari districts one death each. Andhra Pradesh's total death toll stands at 292.

All 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh reported fresh cases on Friday, including the highest in Chittoor district (208), followed by Anantapur (191), East Godavari (169), Kurnool and West Godavari (144 cases each), Guntur (136) and Prakasam (110), among others.

As many as 21,020 samples were tested on Friday compared with 16,882 samples a day earlier. 981 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recovered persons to 13,194.

As on Friday, 11,936 persons are receiving treatment at hospitals and designated treatment centers in the state.

Of the 32 returnees from other states, 22 had travelled from Telangana, 4 from Maharashtra, two each from Delhi and Odisha, and one each from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Till date, 2,351 state returnees have tested positive in Andhra Pradesh. The active cases in this category total 686, whereas 1,665 persons have been discharged till date.

Meanwhile, no new cases were reported from persons with foreign travel history. The total COVID-19 patients in this category stands at 424, with 298 of them cured and discharged. As of Friday, 126 persons in this category were undergoing treatment in hospitals.

