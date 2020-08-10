Andhra records 10,820 new COVID-19 cases, death toll crosses 2,000 mark

The state has reported 2,036 COVID-19 deaths as of Sunday.

news Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 10,820 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,27,860. With 97 more fatalities reported, the stateâ€™s COVID-19 death toll went up to 2,036, health officials said.

Three districts reported new cases in four digit numbers, while the remaining 10 districts reported three-digit numbers.

East Godavari topped the list with 1,543 new cases, followed by Kurnool with 1,399 cases, and West Godavari with 1,132 cases. This was followed by Visakhapatnam (961), Guntur (881), Anantapur (858), Chittoor (848), Kadapa (823), Nellore (696), Srikakulam (452), Krishna (439) and Prakasam (430). The lowest tally of 358 cases was reported from Vizianagaram district.

On Sunday, deaths were reported from all 13 districts of the state. Guntur continued to top the list with 12 deaths. The tally in the remaining districts was Prakasam 11, Chittoor 10, West Godavari 10, Anantapur 8, Kadapa 8, Srikakulam 8, Kurnool 7, East Godavari 6, Visakhapatnam 6, Krishna 4, Nellore 4, and Vizianagaram 3 deaths.

Overall, 62,912 tests were conducted on Sunday, as opposed to the 62,123 tests on Saturday. The testing figures reported on Sunday include 29,081 rapid antigen tests. So far, a total of 24,87,305 samples have been tested in the state.

A total of 9,097 persons were reported to have recovered and discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres on Sunday. At present, there are a total of 87,112 active cases in the state, even as 1,38,712 persons have been declared as recovered from COVID-19.

On Sunday morning, a deadly fire at a COVID care centre in Vijayawada killed 10 of the 30 patients who were isolated there. The COVID care centre had been set up at Hotel Swarna Palace by the management of Ramesh Hospitals. A complaint has been registered with the Governorpet police, naming the hotel and hospital managements as the responsible parties for the accident.

IANS inputs