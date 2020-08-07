Andhra records 10328 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 1753

The mortality rate stands at 0.89 %. So far, 1,12,870 patients in the state have recovered from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh reached 1.96 lakh on Thursday as another 10,328 new cases were added on Thursday. The total number of active patients in the state is 82,166 as of Thursday.

A total of 8,516 patients had been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said. With this, a total of 1,12,870 patients in the state have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose by 72 to 1,753.

With a total of 22.99 lakh samples tested till date, the infection positivity rate climbed further up to 8.56 %.

The state showed an increase in recovery rate at 57.36 %, while the mortality rate slid marginally by 0.01 per cent to 0.89 %.

The situation in East Godavari has remained serious, with another 1,351 cases reported in the district in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Thursday. This was followed by Kurnool which registered 1,285 new cases, and Anantapur with 1,112 new cases.

Guntur registered 868 fresh cases, West Godavari 798, Nellore 788, Visakhapatnam 781, Chittoor 755, Srikakulam 682 and Kadapa 604.

East Godavari and Anantapur districts also reported ten COVID-19 deaths each, Guntur nine and Chittoor eight.

Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam reported six casualties each, Visakhapatnam four, Kadapa, Vizianagaram and West Godavari three each.

Kurnool and Srikakulam accounted for two new death cases each.

State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

A 105-year-old woman in Kurnool recovered from the infection and had been discharged from hospital on Thursday, much to the delight of her family members.

"I was not scared when I got infected. Happy that I got cured," the woman, who has eight children, said on returning home.