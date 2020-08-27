Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 3,500

Chittoor is the worst affected district in terms of fatalities with 360 deaths so far, followed by East Godavari (354), Guntur (350) and Kurnool (342).

Coronavirus Coronavirus

During the last 24 hours, 10,830 new patients tested positive for the virus, taking the state's tally to 3,79,574. With 81 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh rose to 3,541 on Wednesday. As on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh is the third worst-affected after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in terms of a number of cases and has the fifth highest death toll in the country.

Officials said that despite a large number of fatalities, the mortality rate of Andhra Pradesh was still low at 0.93% against the national average of 1.84%.

According to the media bulletin released by the state Command Control Room, 11 fatalities were reported from East Godavari district, nine from Prakasam and eight each from Chittoor and Kadapa. Six people each succumbed in Anantapur and West Godavari districts, five each in Krishna, Kurnool, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, and four people each in Guntur and Srikakulam districts.

Chittoor is the worst affected district in terms of fatalities with 360 deaths so far, followed by East Godavari (354), Guntur (350) and Kurnool (342).

During the last 24 hours, 1,528 cases were reported from East Godavari district, pushing the district's tally to 53,567, the highest in the state. As many as 1,156 cases were reported from Visakhapatnam and 1,065 from West Godavari.

The 24-hour period also saw 8,473 COVID-19 patients recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative recoveries rose to 2,86,720. The recovery rate in the state stands at 74.97% while the national average is 76.30%.

The state now has 92,208 active cases with maximum 17,649 active cases in East Godavari, followed by 8,816 in Chittoor, 7,765 in Prakasam, 7,352 in Vizianagaram, 6,842 in Kurnool and 6,748 in Guntur district.

During the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the authorities conducted 61,838 tests comprising 33,968 VRDL/TrueNat/NACO tests and 27,870 rapid antigen tests. With this, the state has so far tested 34,18,690 samples.

Andhra Pradesh stands fourth after Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra in the number of tests conducted so far. However, it ranks first in terms of tests per million with a figure of 64,020. With test positivity rate of 11.19%, the state fares better than states and Union territories, including Maharashtra (18.97%), Karnataka (11.61%) and Chandigarh (12.18%).