Andhra Pradesh tops ease of doing business rankings again, Telangana at 3rd rank

Andhra Pradesh topped the ease of doing business rankings for 2019, second time in a row followed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. According to the Centre, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were the best performing states when it came to attracting investments. This year, UP moved up 10 ranks to beat Telangana to the second spot. Delhi ranked highest among union territories.

Madhya Pradesh came fourth, followed by Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Last year, Andhra Pradesh came first, while Telangana stood second. Among other southern states, Tamil Nadu ranked 14, up from 15 last year, while Karnataka slipped from the 8th rank in 2018 to 17th in 2019. Kerala stood at 28, 7 ranks down from 21 last year.