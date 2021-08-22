Andhra Pradesh sets up helpdesk to bring back people from state from Afghanistan

The Special Commissioner of Labour announced four helpline numbers as part of the help desk for any stranded workers or their relatives.

The Andhra Pradesh government set up a help desk on Saturday, August 21, to reach out to the workers from the state held up in Afghanistan. Rekha Rani, Special Commissioner of Labour, said the state government took this decision to rescue the people from the state who are in distress in Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban. As part of the helpdesk, officials shared four numbers: 0866-2436314, 7780339884, 9492555089 and 8977925653.

"The workers or their relatives can directly call and inform their full particulars, if any, and utilise the above services to bring back the people to their native place, safely," Rekha Rani said. Meanwhile, on Saturday, August 21, India evacuated around 80 Indian nationals from Kabul by a transport military aircraft of the Indian Air Force. However, a group of around 150 people, including Indian nationals, were reportedly stopped by the Taliban forces briefly for questioning and verification of travel documents, triggering confusion and concerns. The Indians were among 150 people who were heading towards the Kabul airport when they were stopped by Taliban fighters, according to reports. The Indians are learnt to have been released subsequently.

Around 200 people were already evacuated by India, including the ambassador and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul, in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF after the Taliban seized control of Kabul. The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on Monday, August 16. The second C-17 aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in India, around 15 people in Assam were arrested for social media posts in support of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The arrested persons included an Assam Police constable, a senior Jamiat leader and a journalist, who were booked under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). Another man was arrested in Karnatakaâ€™s Bagalkot for a Facebook post sympathising with the Taliban, and was booked under Section 295A (deliberately hurting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code.

