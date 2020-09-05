Andhra Pradesh set to welcome tourists to state after five months

The closure of tourist sites and facilities due to the COVID-19 lockdown has caused a revenue loss of about Rs 10 crore a month since March.

news Travel and Tourism

Five months after life came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is falling back in place. Tourism activities are all set to resume in Andhra Pradesh as the state government on Friday permitted opening up of sites, as per the Unlock-4 guidelines.

“Andhra Pradesh Tourism is ready to enthral tourists to Andhra Pradesh," said Pravin Kumar, IAS, who is the CEO Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) and MD Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), during a meeting held for re-opening of tourism destinations and other tourism operations across the state post lockdown.

“The reopening of tourism is the initiative of the Honourable Minister for Culture, Tourism and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. This happened after several phases of discussion with the Honourable Chief Minister in regards to re-opening of tourism, framing tourism guidelines,” Kumar said.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the tourist locations have implemented a series of measures to ensure safety and hygiene. The staff in APTDC hotels and tourism locations have been trained in safety and hygiene.

Speaking about the safety of tourists, Pravin Kumar said, “We welcome tourists to our state. All tourist destinations and other tourism activities will now be open. Safety and hygiene will be followed. Tourists can enjoy the holidays without any apprehensions. I wish all the tourists to have a safe and healthy stay in Andhra Pradesh.”

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava said all tourist destinations, ropeway operations, boating, adventure sports and tourism-related transport operations were being opened with immediate effect.

“We have issued necessary instructions to APTDC and the Commissioner of Archaeology and Museums in this regard, asking them to scrupulously follow the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said.

The closure of tourist sites and facilities, including hotels run by the APTDC due to the COVID-19 lockdown, has caused a revenue loss of about Rs 10 crore a month since March.

Meanwhile, Rajat Bhargava, who is also Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), issued a memo, permitting the opening of bars in Class-1 clubs, tourism facilities and also military canteens for liquor sale.



(With PTI inputs)

