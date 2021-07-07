Andhra Pradesh schools to commence physical classes from August 16

The decision was taken at an education review meeting held at the Tadepalli CM camp office and was presided by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for students from classes 1 to 12 from August 16. The marks criteria for intermediate second year (class 12) students has also been decided in the meeting. The education department has decided that 30% weightage would be given to the top 3 subjects scored in class 10 and 70% weightage would be given to the intermediate first year (Class 11) marks of students. These two important decisions were taken by the Andhra Pradesh education department in the review meeting held on Wednesday, June 7.

The teachers have been going to school on alternate days from the beginning of July. It was conveyed that if any students have doubts they could go to school to clarify doubts from their teachers.

The teachers have been going to school on alternate days from the beginning of July. It was conveyed that if any students have doubts they could go to school to clarify doubts from their teachers.

Jagan asked officials to ensure the standard of schools are maintained and also mentioned that well qualified teachers would be able to provide an enriching and rewarding experience to students. Speaking at the meeting, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Not one teacher is going to be dropped. Retain every teacher, retain every school, upgrade the school and bring it to a level so as to provide specialised education.”

After the first wave, schools had reopened in a phased manner in Andhra Pradesh. In November classes 9 and 10 began and gradually, a few months later, in January and February classes commenced for the other classes. For around 10 months since the advent of the pandemic schools were closed. However, when the cases began to spike and the second wave began, the government decided to shut schools again.

While initially when the schools commenced classes, the attendance remained below 50%, according to officials more students returned to schools in the subsequent months.

