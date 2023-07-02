Andhra Pradesh: School accused of beating 11-year-old student to death

In a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, July 1, Sohit (11), a sixth-grade student at Beeram Sridhar Reddy International School in Khajipet Mandal, YSR Kadapa district, lost his life under suspicious circumstances. The untimely demise of the young boy has led to tension and unrest within the school premises. Student unions, parents, and relatives staged demonstrations, resulting in the vandalism of school property. Allegations have been made that Sohit was subjected to torture, leading to his fatal injuries. Responding to the situation, the District Education Officer promptly revoked all government permissions granted to the school and established a five-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sohit's death.

According to the boy's parents, who hail from Pulivendula, they received a distressing call from the school management around 5 am on Saturday, informing them that Sohit was experiencing severe stomach pain. As his parents had to travel from a considerable distance, their relatives from nearby Chennur town rushed to the school. Upon their arrival, they discovered Sohit unconscious and immediately transferred him to Chennur hospital. Tragically, despite their efforts, the young boy could not be saved. Upon examining Sohit's body, his family members noticed signs of physical injuries, prompting them to suspect foul play and assert that he had been beaten to death.

The school campus turned violent as the police charged the lathi at the family members and demonstrators damaging the school property. Student Unions and family members protested and demanded the arrests of school management.

Meanwhile, responding to the gravity of the situation, the District Education Officer, Raghav Reddy, issued orders to seize the school and revoke its permissions. A five-member committee, led by Assistant Director (Mid Day Meals) Devaraj, was promptly established to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragic incident. The Mandal Education Officer was also tasked with overseeing the process of shifting the students to their respective homes and facilitating their admission into new schools.

In order to determine the cause of Sohit's death, his body was transferred to a government general hospital in Kadapa for a postmortem examination. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, registering a case of suspicious death based on the complaint lodged by the boy's grieving parents.