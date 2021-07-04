Andhra Pradesh police detain eight Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry

Police were on an alert following the recent parcel bomb explosion in Darbhanga railway station in Bihar.

Police in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday detained eight Bangladeshi nationals, who had illegally entered India. The Railway Protection Force detained four of them in Rajamahendravaram while the Vijayawada city police apprehended the rest while they were proceeding by the Howrah-Vasco da Gama Express. Police were on an alert following the recent parcel bomb explosion in Darbhanga railway station in Bihar, and on a tip-off, intercepted the Bangladeshi nationals, sources told PTI.

During inquiry, police found out that the Bangladeshi nationals clandestinely entered India through a pipeline. They had no official documents, including passports, but carried fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and voter IDs with an address in Bengaluru. According to police sources, the Bangladeshi nationals claimed they stayed in Goa from 2017 to 2019. After the COVID-19 outbreak last year, they went back to their native country. They returned to Goa in June this year.

“We have completed only a preliminary inquiry and a detailed investigation has begun,” North Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanu Sheikh said in Vijayawada. Along with the fake ID cards, police confiscated mobile phones from the foreigners. The four men arrested by Vijayawada police were booked under sections 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), section 14C of The Foreigners Act, 1946, and relevant sections of The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920.

Following the Darbhanga railway station in Bihar earlier on June 17, two alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives were arrested in Hyderabad on June 30. The accused, who hail from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, were identified and traced after the NIA took over the investigation into the case of a parcel blast at Darbhanga railway station. The NIA investigation revealed that the parcel was booked at Secunderabad and had arrived on the Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express.

