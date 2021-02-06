Andhra Pradesh plans three concept cities to develop Information Technology industries

The state government plans to allocate an area of not less than 2,000 acres for each of the concept cities being planned near Vishakapatnam, Tirupati and Bengaluru.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials on Friday to prepare an action plan to set up three concept cities in the state for Information Technology industries. The proposed cities are expected to be set up near Vishakapatnam, Tirupati and Bengaluru. The aim is for these cities to contribute to IT progress and help the state in developing as many industries as possible for creating jobs.

The state government plans to allocate an area of not less than 2,000 acres for each of the concept cities being planned.

â€œThe Chief Minister has directed officials to focus on ensuring uninterrupted internet service should be provided in every village. He had stressed the construction of libraries with accessible bandwidth internet connections in every village. Apart from building libraries, the Chief Minister instructed that all the secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the village should also be connected to the internet," said an official press statement.

The Andhra Pradesh government is also making plans to develop an integrated industrial park in Visakhapatnam, which will include high-end skill university, incubation centres, labs, departmental offices, data centre and IT towers.

The government now plans to set up an institute of emerging technology and research university in the state. Experts from various technological institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) will submit reports on feasibility of the proposed university.

Jagan also directed officials to set up hubs for all e-governance applications in fields of education, health, agriculture and other services of the state.

The decision on the cities and associated infrastructure was taken at a review meeting on Information Technology and electronics policy in his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday.