Andhra Pradesh MLA Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah passes away, he was 62

Subbaiah took ill a few days ago and was admitted to a hospital in Kadapa, where he passed away on Sunday morning.

news Obituary

Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, passed away on Sunday following a brief illness. He was 62. Subbaiah, who represented the Badvel constituency (SC), breathed his last at a private hospital in Kadapa town, his family members said.

The MLA, who belonged to the ruling YSRCP, is survived by his wife and two children.

An orthopaedic surgeon by profession, Subbaiah had undergone treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad and had recently returned to his constituency to participate in the campaigning for the municipal elections. He took ill again a few days ago and was admitted to a hospital in Kadapa.

Subbaiah had worked as YSRCP coordinator for Badvel constituency in 2016 and was elected to the Assembly from the same constituency in the 2019 elections after defeating Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Obulapuram Rajasekhar by over 44,000 votes.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the MLA and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu also condoled the death of the YSRCP MLA.