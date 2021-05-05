Andhra Pradesh imposes curfew from May 5, to be enforced from 12 noon to 6am

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking allocation of more COVID-19 vaccines for the state.

Andhra Pradesh will be under curfew from 12 noon to 6 am from May 5 to May 18 in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. All shops, business establishments, offices, restaurants and educational institutions will remain closed during the curfew hours.

The decision was taken by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, on Tuesday, following the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases. The cabinet approved the imposition of partial curfew by limiting the working hours from 6 am to 12 noon.

Section 144 will be imposed across the state prohibiting the gathering of the public. hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with essential services have been exempted from the curfew.

All medical personnel with valid ID cards have been exempted from curfew, this include, doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and providers of other hospital services.

The transport of pregnant women and patients needing medical care, those availing COVID-19 vaccination at designated health facilities, people availing health care other ailments, in private vehicles is permitted.

Local administrations have been tasked with making arrangements at airports and railway stations to enable travel. All interstate and intrastate movement of essential and non-essential goods is permitted. Bus services and auto-rickshaws are allowed to operate only during non-curfew hours.

Weddings that are already scheduled and which canâ€™t be rescheduled will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people. Weddings will require permission from local authorities.

Print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting services, IT and IT-enabled services, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply and sanitation, cold storages and warehousing services, private security services, all manufacturing industries shall operate duly following protocol.

The procurement of agricultural produce will be allowed along with all agricultural activities.

Except for officials of Central and state governments including those of High Court and other courts, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj Institutions staff on emergency works, all other movements of people have been prohibited. These officials will have to carry their valid ID cards while on duty.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Information & Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that the cabinet discussed the pandemic situation in the state, supply of oxygen, medicines, and the vaccination drive.

Jagan in the meantime has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking allocation of more COVID-19 vaccines for the state.

The cabinet also decided to take special measures to address the oxygen issue in the state, by importing it from neighbouring Karnataka, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 20,034 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths.

