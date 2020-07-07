Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 tally crosses 18,000 with 1,115 new cases

The death toll in the state stands at 252.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 1155 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Tuesday. With this the total number of cases in the state increased to 18,520.

Among the dead, four of them were from Kurnool, three from Anantapur, two from Chittoor, two from Visakhapatnam, one each from Prakasam and West Godavari. The death toll in the state stands at 252.

A total of 762 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday. Presently, the state has 11,200 active cases. Among them 8952 patients are availing treatment at the hospital while 2248 of them are seeking treatment at COVID-19 care centres.

According to the medical bulletin, the government tested 16,238 samples out of which 1155 persons tested positive for SARS- COV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

Out of the 1155 cases, Guntur recorded the highest number of cases at 238 followed by Anantapur at 153. Visakhapatnam reported 123 cases followed by East Godavari 112, Srikakulam 104, Krishna 100, Kurnool 84, Chittoor 66, West Godavari 49, Nellore 39, Vizianagaram 30, Prakasam 29 and Kadapa 28.

A total of 22 persons from other states also tested positive, out of which 13 of them were from Telangana. The others were from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka. One person who came from Saudi Arabia also tested positive for the virus.

A total of 2257 persons who came from other states tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Among them 1471 of them have been discharged, and 786 of them are availing treatment.

Similarly, 260 persons returning from other countries have tested positive. Among them 260 have recovered, and 160 of them are receiving treatment. Among the foreign returnees, most of them have returned from Kuwait.

Meanwhile, after allegations of poor quality of food and lack of sanitation in some facilities, Health Minister A Kali Krishna on Tuesday visited both Vijayawada and Krishna district government hospitals to examine the quality of food provided to patients and inspect the hygiene in the hospitals.