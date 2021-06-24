Andhra Pradesh cancels class 10, intermediate board exams

The alternative grading method will be announced soon, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said.

news Education

The Andhra Pradesh government on June 24 announced the cancellation of class 10 and intermediate (class 11 and 12) board exams in the state. In view of the Supreme Court orders requiring states to declare internal assessment results before July 31, it has been decided that the intermediate exams for 2021 will stand cancelled, state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said at a press meet on June 24. After consulting with the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education officials, who informed that conducting exams, evaluation and results declaration would take at least 40 days, apart from having to notify students of the exam schedule 15 days beforehand, it was decided that it is not feasible to conduct exams in such a tight schedule before July 31, he said. The alternative grading method will be announced soon, he added.

Andhra Pradesh was among the very few states that had insisted on holding physical board exams for Class 12 students amid the pandemic, in spite of opposition from students, parents and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In its affidavit, the Andhra Pradesh government had told the top court that it will be able to conduct Class 12 exams successfully, and that there are no reliable alternatives to assess the state board students.

The Supreme Court on Thursday told Andhra Pradesh that it is not convinced of the precautionary measures suggested by the state for holding Class 12 board exams. The SC said that unless it is satisfied that there will be no fatality due to the COVID-19 disease, it will not allow the state to hold the exams. The apex court said it may also look into the aspect of compensation in case of a fatality, like in many other states, where Rs 1 crore is being given for a death due to COVID-19.

A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari told state government’s counsel, Mahfooz A Nazki, that the court will not allow Class 12 state board exams unless the government satisfies them with measures taken against the spread of Covid. The Andhra Pradesh government had come up with a COVID-19 precautionary measure to hold Class 12 board exams for five lakh students allowing 15 students in each examination room. "You say only 15 students will be seated in an examination room. Then you need 34,634 rooms. Do you have that (number of rooms)?" the bench said, asking Nazki whether the state government has come out with any concrete formula to ensure the availability of so many examination rooms. "The commitment that you are making...we are not convinced with that. Fifteen students in one room, you will need 35,000 rooms," it added.

Justice Maheshwari pointed out that beyond 5 lakh students taking the exams, nearly 1 lakh people will be involved in the process, including invigilators and other staff, and sought clarification on COVID-19 precautionary measures. Justice Khanwilkar also noted that there is uncertainty in connection with the Delta variant of coronavirus and how will it play out. "What if the third wave begins in between the exams?" he asked. The bench added that the pandemic situation is very uncertain and no one can predict what could happen during the last week of July. It also sought clarification on a contingency plan, if cases increase in July. It said the state government was putting the students under uncertainty by not laying down a specific timeline for exams and results. "You have to give at least 15 days' notice. When are you going to do this?" it asked.

The bench emphasised that the other boards have cancelled the exams and there is no reason why the Andhra Pradesh board can't do so too. "Are you going to risk the students? Why not take the decision today?" Justice Khanwilkar said. The bench also said the college admissions of Andhra Pradesh board students will get delayed if the government insists on holding exams in the last week of July, adding it will direct the UGC to declare a cut-off for admissions. "Just because your board has not conducted exams, that cannot be a ground for not starting admissions in your state. Other board students will get admissions, and your state board students will be left behind," it said.

The top court in its order said: "Mahfooz A Nazki, learned counsel appearing for the state, seeks time to take instructions on matters in respect of which certain aspects have been discussed in the course of arguments. Hence, this matter will be listed tomorrow, i.e., June 25 at 2:00 pm. “We want a complete break-up of things. Right from students and teachers' transportation, classrooms and their sitting arrangements, ensuring maintenance of COVID protocols or we will direct you not to hold the examination,” the bench said, pointing out that many states have taken the decision to cancel the examination looking at the ground reality.

On June 17, the top court was informed that out of 28 states, six states have already conducted the board exams, 18 states have cancelled them, but four states (Assam, Punjab, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh) have not cancelled them as of now. On June 21, the top court was informed by the Assam, Tripura and Karnataka governments that they have cancelled their state boards of Class 12 board exams due to the pandemic.

The Supreme Court on June 24 directed the state boards to declare internal assessment results of Class 12 examination by July 31, making it clear that there can't be a "fit-all" scheme, and each board was autonomous and free to formulate its own evaluation method for students. Stating that it will not pass any direction for having a uniform scheme for assessment across the country, the apex court directed the state boards to ensure that a scheme be formulated at the earliest and not later than 10 days from Thursday. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari observed that each board will have to evolve their own scheme.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)