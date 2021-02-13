Andhra Pradesh begins second phase of COVID vaccination

19,108 frontline workers were listed for vaccination.

news vaccination

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday began administering the second dose of coronavirus vaccine to frontline workers. Healthcare and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers are taking the second vaccine shot at the same place they were inoculated for the first time.

"Frontline workers should get inoculated with the same company's vaccine as their first jab," said Health Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar.

Like most places in India, Andhra Pradesh is using 'Covishield' produced by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and 'Covaxin' made by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

Following the completion of 28 days, the state government has begun the second phase of vaccination lining up 19,108 workers on Saturday.

Bhaskar directed all healthcare workers and ICDS personnel to finish taking their first vaccine dose before February 25.

"After February 25, health workers would not be inoculated with the first vaccine dose," said Bhaskar. However, he allowed them to take the first vaccine shot anywhere in the state.

Likewise, he directed employees from all other departments to complete vaccination by March 5, clarifying that there would be no vaccination for them after this date.



