Andhra Pradesh: 62 TDP workers arrested after clashes at Naidu’s rally in Punganur

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, on August 4, alleged that the police was reading from a script penned by the YSRCP, as his own party members would not try to harm him.

Two days after clashes broke out in Punganur in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, police on Sunday, August 6, arrested 62 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers. The arrested individuals had allegedly participated in the attack against the police personnel on duty ahead of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's Yudha Bheri programme held on the evening of Friday, August 4. According to the police, 13 officers were seriously hurt during attacks, 50 officers sustained injuries, and two police vehicles were set ablaze. Four first information reports were filed against TDP Punganur constituency in-charge Challa Ramachandra Reddy, who is the prime accused, and others. The police have reiterated that the attack was premeditated.

Large crowds had gathered at the Punganur bypass circle on Friday evening for Naidu’s meeting. Tension escalated when the crowd got into an altercation with the police personnel, allegedly leading to stone-pelting at the police, which reportedly resulted in further violence and injuries. Prior to Naidu’s arrival, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders in the constituency had staged a rally in protest against his visit, waving black flags and raising slogans.

Additional Superintendent of Police of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) K Sri Lakshmi and Deputy Superintendent of Police N Sudhakar Reddy Palamaner told the media on Sunday, “On the occasion of their leader former CM Chandrababu Naidu's rally, with a pre-planned intention to incite attack on the police on duty, the party activists gathered in the town. Policemen who obstructed them were attacked with stones, sticks, and beer and soda bottles that were arranged. They torched the two police vehicles Vajra and Eicher.”

According to the police, the clashes occurred in Punganur town, even though the TDP rally had been permitted to take place only via a bypass road. The attack took place as the situation allegedly got out of hand when a crowd outnumbering the police gathered for Naidu's meeting at the Punganur town and began to clash with the police officers on duty. As the police lathi-charged the crowd, the mob allegedly retaliated on three different instances by throwing stones and glass bottles at the personnel.

The ASP added that the Punganur police arrested Govardhan Reddy, the personal assistant of Challa Ramachandra Reddy (Challa Babu) and interrogated him. Revealing the interrogation details, the ASP said, “Challa Babu held a meeting with party workers on August 2 at Rompicherla Mandal. In the meeting, it was instructed that even though the rally could only pass through the Punganur bypass according to the tour programme, it would still be taken through the Punganur town, even if it meant attacking the police. He told them that if the police opened fire and hurt some of them, it would benefit him politically.”

The police said that Challa Babu has not been located yet and that more people are likely to be arrested based on further investigation. According to a press note from the Chittoor police, the accused were arrested under the sections of the Indian Penal Code for rioting, criminal conspiracy, assault on public servant on duty, and attempt to murder.

Calling for an enquiry and suspension of those officers involved, party chief Naidu, on Friday, alleged that the associates of YSRCP MLA and cabinet Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy took part in the violence. Speaking after the Punganur incident, he said that the police failed to stop the clashes. “The YSRCP cadres protested ahead of my arrival in Punganur town. Our party members came to the town only as a result of the YSRCP protest. The SP should have dispersed both the groups. But they were unable to because they planned to kill me,” Naidu alleged. He also alleged that the SP was reading a script by the YSRCP party as his party members would not try to harm him at his rally.

Speaking to TNM, the party's national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram alleged that the police have surrendered to the Minister Ramachandra Reddy who is the MLA of the constituency. He said, "The Opposition leader was questioning the Minister of looting the funds of irrigation projects. They do not want us to speak the truth. That is why they planned the attack on Naidu."

He also raised concerns regarding the security of Naidu and said, "How can the SP allow a rally with hundreds of black flags at a Z+ category-security leader's rally? The police exposed themselves by booking cases against TDP activists even though there are several videos exposing participation of YSRCP workers in the stone pelting." He added that if the police continue to act in a partisan manner, people will lose faith in the police department.

Meanwhile, the Andhra police have come under fire for arresting senior citizens. There have also been allegations that the police have detained the sick parents of absconding suspects as it could not have been possible for older people to participate in the attack. The police have however denied the allegations that elderly citizens were arrested and maintained that arrests were made based on evidence and facts.