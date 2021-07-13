Andhra police seize red sanders logs worth Rs 6.2 crore, arrest Bengaluru resident

A team of police officers from Andhra Pradesh raided a godown near Hosur in Tamil Nadu and nabbed the accused, who was said to be residing in Bengaluru.

news Crime

The Andhra Pradesh police seized 243 logs of red sanders valued at Rs 6.2 crore from a smuggler on Monday. The logs weighing 8.4 tons were stored at a godown at Bommanapalli village of Hosur taluk of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. Police nabbed a person identified as Dasthagiri Imran Khan, said to be part of an interstate smuggling operation on red sanders. According to the police, a smuggler identified as B Kannadasan was caught smuggling five red sander logs in a four-wheeler on July 10. Upon interrogation, he named Imran, a resident of Bengaluru.

With this information, a team of Chittoor police personnel went looking for Imran at several places such as Bengaluru and nabbed him near Hosur. "Around 7 pm on Sunday, police swooped in on Dasthagiri Imran Khan at a godown in Bommanapalli near Hosur and seized red sanders logs weighing 8.2 tonnes," a police official told IANS. Imran, 29, hid the logs in a godown belonging to one Ravi, who police said is part of the inter-state smuggling gang.

The police said that Imran confessed upon questioning that the logs were sawed in Seshachalam forest in Andhra Pradesh and moved to Bengaluru for onward smuggling to Delhi and Mumbai. The accused was later shifted to District Police Officer grounds in Chittoor on the same day.

Police arrested the accused under Section 379 for theft and Section 447 for criminal trespassing of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides relevant sections of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Amendment Act, 2016 and the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. They also seized two cars, one electronic weighing machine, two cell phones and Rs 6,000 in cash.

The arrest comes two weeks after the Chittoor police seized red sanders worth Rs 10 crore along the Chittoor-Vellore highway. The police in this raid had seized 359 red sanders logs and arrested seven persons.

(With IANS Inputs)