Andhra police seize 620 kg of ganja headed to Maharashtra

This is the third major drug bust by the East Godavari district police in August.

news Crime

The Andhra Pradesh police seized over 620 kg of marijuana, valued at Rs 12 lakh, in the state's East Godavari district while it was being ferried to Maharashtra in a truck, an official said on Wednesday. The vehicle driver, identified as 51-year-old Abdul Kalim Ande Nazir Sheikh, a resident of Maharashtra's Amravati district, was arrested. The police took action based on a tipoff received by East Godavari Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu. The police set up a checkpoint at Krishnavaram toll plaza on NH-16 and began searching vehicles. The drugs, amounting to 620 kg and packed in 21 sacks, was found on a truck with Maharashtra number plates.

"To conceal the marijuana, a tarpaulin sheet was used to cover the rear part of the truck and an attempt was made to show that the truck was empty," said a police official. Two more accused involved in this case, one from Maharashtra and another from Andhra's Darakonda, are on the run. Sheikh sourced the marijuana from Darakonda village in the Visakha agency area and was attempting to take it to Maharashtra, police said.

A week ago, the East Godavari police seized 1423.92 kg of ganja worth Rs 28.48 lakh from Gollaprolu. The police arrested three men for transporting the banned contraband in a lorry which was seized during a routine check along NH-21. The culprits had tried to hide the contraband substance under a pile of coconut sacks. In the first week of August, the East Godavari police had seized 3400 kg of ganja costing Rs 3 crore and had arrested 11 persons while they were transporting it from Visakhapatnamâ€™s agency areas to Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The ganja was procured from the Darakonda hill ranges and was being transported in four minivans, according to reports.