Andhra police officer caught in row for slapping Jana Sena worker

The incident occurred when police tried to prevent the JSP workers from burning an effigy of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a protest against Jaganâ€™s remarks about their leader Pawan Kalyan.

news Controversy

A police officer has triggered a row by slapping a worker of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti town on Wednesday, July 12. Circle Inspector (CI) Anju Yadav publicly slapped the JPS worker when the supporters of the opposition party were staging a protest in Srikalahasti town of Tirupati district. The video of her slapping the worker of actor Paan Kalyan's party went viral on social media.

The CI was seen slapping the man with both her hands. The incident occurred when police tried to prevent the JSP workers from burning an effigy of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the protest against his remarks about their leader Pawan Kalyan. A heated argument ensued between policemen and the protesters, and a scuffle also broke out between the two sides, with the police arresting some protesters.

A female police officer triggered a row by slapping a worker of the Jana Sena Party in #AndhraPradesh's #Srikalahasti town on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/kviPxbi7kr â€” IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2023

The JSP leaders have condemned the behaviour of the police official. They alleged that she acted like a worker of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

A similar case was reported from Uttar Pradeshâ€™s Amroha last year when a police officer repeatedly slapped a man during a vehicle check. He was later suspended from the posting.