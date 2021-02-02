Andhra police arrest man who desecrated Dr BR Ambedkar statue

In the incident that happened on January 30, the accused had placed a garland made of footwear around a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a man days for desecrating a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar with a garland made out of footwear. The incident of desecration happened on January 30 in Chintalapudi that falls in Jangareddygudem sub-division in the West Godavari district.

Several Dalit and civil society organisations staged a dharnas and protests in the region demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits responsible for the act. On Tuesday, the police arrested Kalapala Srinivasa Rao, a resident of the place, following the probe.

In a press meet, the police said that Srinivasa Rao has confessed to the offence. They said they used a clue's team and a dog squad, besides the CCTV footage of the area where the statue is located to nab the accused.

District Superintendent of Police Narayan Nayak and Ravi Kiran, the Deputy Superintendent of Police at Jangareddygudem, said that the accused had a grudge against Dr BR Ambedker, as he held Ambedkar responsible for his community being excluded from reservations.

Nayak said, “There is no political angle to this case. The accused has done this on his own due to his beliefs, and disturbances within his own family as he was not getting reservations while other [communities] do.”

Following the incident, a case was registered with the Chintalapudi police under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.) At that point of time, Jangareddygudem Ravi Kiran too sat in protest, condemning the incident.

According to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act (SC ST Act), 'defiling' or 'damaging' or 'destroying' any object or personalities known to be held sacred or treated with high esteem by members of the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes amounts to a crime or offence.