Andhra nursing home sealed after doctor dies of COVID-19

Authorities have appealed to those who visited the doctor to come forward. Several contacts traced so far have been moved to quarantine facilities.

news Coronavirus

The death of a 76-year-old doctor in Kurnool town has triggered tension in the One Town area of the town after he tested positive for COVID-19 after his death. The doctor had been working at a private nursing home and was treating several non-COVID-19 patients until recently.

"He was running a nursing home in the town and he was treating patients until recently. He was not involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients," Kurnool District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) told TNM.

One Town police said that the doctor had been working at KM Hospital, opposite Osmania Degree College. After the case has come to light, authorities shut down the hospital and have begun tracing all patients who went to the doctor recently. Police said that on Wednesday, hospital staff and a few traced patients were transported in two buses to a quarantine facility.

The police have also appealed to citizens who visited the doctor to come forward voluntarily for testing.

"We don't know how he contracted coronavirus as of now, but since he was working in a red zone, he may have been exposed to it somewhere," the DMHO said.

According to a bulletin released on Wednesday night, the doctor was from NR Peta area in Kurnool. He was admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kurnool on April 13 with symptoms of COVID-19. He died on April 14, following which his sample tested positive for the coronavirus. Authorities said that the doctor had pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

The state also reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The second death was that of a 56-year-old man from Delhi who came to Nellore on January 3 and was admitted to the GGH in Nellore on April 10 at midnight. He died on April 11 and his sample tested positive on April 13.

The third death was of a 74-year-old woman from Gandhinagar in Vijayawada. She was admitted to the GGH in Guntur on April 11. The bulletin said that she was found to have Type 2 diabetes and tuberculosis. Her samples were taken on April 12 and she died the same day, following which her test results returned positive on April 14.

Authorities said that samples from all contacts of the three people have been collected and containment measures are underway.

The districts of Krishna and Guntur have reported the most number of deaths at four each, followed by Kurnool, Nellore and Anantapur at 2 each. This takes the total death toll in the state to 14.

As of Thursday morning, Andhra has recorded a total of 534 positive cases, of which 500 are active cases. Only 20 people in the state have recovered from COVID-19 so far.