Andhra MLC polls: Opposition accuses YSRCP of malpractice, TDP to move HC

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said the party would approach the Andhra Pradesh High Court alleging that the council elections were not conducted democratically.

Nearly 10.5 lakh voters were expected to cast their votes on Monday, March 13 in the MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections for three graduate seats, two teacher seats, and three local authority seats in the state. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have alleged that the ruling YSRCP is involved in malpractice and violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Opposition parties including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (CPI)(M) have alleged that the ruling party leaders are involved in distributing money to voters to lure them ahead of the polling day.

TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu wrote to the Election Commission of India on Monday, citing 11 incidents of ‘gross violations of MCC and election laws’ by the YSRCP leaders and demanding immediate action.

In one such incident, the opposition TDP leaders have released a video, where KV Ushashri Charan, Minister for Women and Child Welfare, was seen discussing with party members about distribution of money to voters. According to reports, the party leaders have also complained to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) on the issue.

In connection with the case, BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, has demanded that the minister be removed from the cabinet and that a criminal investigation be started against her.

Condemning the allegations, the minister addressed the media and said, “I was in my chamber, discussing some other topic. People who detest me have tried to plot this against me and taken it out of context.”

In another incident that was reported in Visakhapatnam, the BJP, TDP and CPI(M) have alleged that S Sudhakar Raju, MLC candidate from the ruling YSRCP, was involved in distribution of money to lure graduates. According to The Hindu, CPI(M) activists caught a man and turned him over to the police as he was allegedly distributing money to several local residents. Earlier on Saturday, senior BJP leader Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that silver biscuits were discovered in a house owned by Sudhakar Raju.

At a press conference on Monday, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah stated that the party would approach the Andhra Pradesh High Court alleging that the council elections were not conducted democratically. He also questioned why the police and Election Commission were silent when irregularities were reported. “The very existence of the Election Commission becomes questionable in such situations,” the leader said.

Meanwhile, according to a note released by the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh, Mukesh Kumar Meena, about Rs 77 lakh worth of liquor was seized under the MCC on March 12.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on March 16.