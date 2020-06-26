Andhra MLA tests positive for coronavirus, second legislator from state to get COVID-19

The legislator, who belongs to the ruling YSRCP, was also said to have participated in the Assembly proceedings that were held recently.

A legislator from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh became the second Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) to test positive for the coronavirus, after his results came on Thursday. Earlier in the week, an MLA from Vizianagaram had tested positive.

According to reports, the MLA's contacts are being identified and quarantined by authorities. The legislator, who belongs to the ruling YSRCP, was also said to have participated in the Assembly proceedings that were held recently in Amaravati, besides other programmes in his constituency.

It is yet to be ascertained how he contracted the virus.

Last week, Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, MLA from Srungavarapukota constituency, who had recently returned from a trip to the US and had remained in self-isolation for a few days, tested positive.

Meanwhile, a day after it crossed the 10,000-mark, Andhra Pradesh's overall tally of COVID-19 cases touched 10,884, including returnees from other states and abroad. The active cases stand at 5,760, while the number of people who have been discharged increased to 4,988 on Thursday.

The state nodal officer reported that 477 new COVID-19 cases were detected in a 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Thursday.

Seven persons were reported dead from different parts of the state, taking the death toll to 136. Kurnool, Krishna and Guntur districts reported two deaths each while one death was reported from East Godavari district.

During the 24-hour period, new cases were reported from all the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh. Kurnool district reported the highest tally of 72 cases, followed by Guntur with 67 cases, and East Godavari with 64 cases on Thursday.

The overall tally of COVID-19 positive persons who returned from other states currently stands at 1,730. Of this, the active cases tally is 652, while 1,078 persons have been discharged till date.

There has been a constant flow of positive cases among foreign returnees also. On Thursday, two samples each were detected from people returning from Kuwait, Kazakhstan, and Bangladesh. There was also one positive case from a UK returnee.

